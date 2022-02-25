Two militants were killed in a gunfight in Amshipora in Kashmir’s Shopian district, the police said on Friday.

On Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said “incriminating” material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. Searches were still underway, the police added.

An official said that the gunfight broke out after the security personnel began a search operation based on inputs regarding the presence of militants, the Greater Kashmir reported.

Two soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Shopian in Kashmir on February 19.

On February 5, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar.

On January 30, five suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 12 hours, according to the police.

Those killed were allegedly members of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to the police.