9.31 am: Film production houses Disney, Warner and Sony stay releases of new films in Russia.

9.12 am: Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of Ukraine capital Kyiv that stretches for 64 km, Reuters reported.

8.52 am: Russian forces carry out shelling on the city of Kharkiv, leaving at least 11 civilians dead, according to AFP. Oleg Sinegubov, the regional governor in Ukraine, said that Russia was bombing residential areas.

8.50 am: The European Space Agency says that a joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is “very unlikely” on account of sanctions against Moscow, AP reports. The agency says that is assessing the effects of the sanctions on its co-operation with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.

8.45 am: The ninth flight carrying Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine has left the Romanian capital of Bucharest for Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says. A total of 218 Indians are on board this flight.

8.40 am: Here is a roundup of the key developments pertaining to the Ukraine crisis from Monday:

  • Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, says that more than 5,00,000 people have fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a request to join the European Union.
  • Russia’s defence ministry claims that two towns in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, Berdyansk and Enerhodar, and the area around a nuclear power plant, have come under Russian control.