Ukraine crisis: 64-kilometre-long Russian convoy closes in on capital Kyiv
At least 11 citizens died as the Russian forces attacked Kharkiv city.
Russia continued its military operation in Ukraine for the sixth day as satellite images showed a 64-kilometre-long convoy of Army vehicles lined up around northern part of Kyiv city.
The string of vehicles was observed following the shelling of the Kharkiv city in which at least eleven civilians were killed.
During an emergency United Nations General Assembly meeting convened on Monday, India expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call to end the violence.
Meanwhile, several countries pressed more embargoes on Russia.
Russian national football teams and clubs were on Monday suspended from competition until further notice by global football governing body FIFA and European football governing body UEFA. The European Space Agency also said that its joint Mars mission with Russia was highly unlikely. Warners, Disney and Sony have stayed the release of their films in Russia.
Russia’s president told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday that he was willing to commit to a ceasefire even as at least dozens of civilians were killed in Kharkiv.
Russia and Ukraine began negotiations on Monday.
Live updates
9.31 am: Film production houses Disney, Warner and Sony stay releases of new films in Russia.
9.12 am: Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of Ukraine capital Kyiv that stretches for 64 km, Reuters reported.
8.52 am: Russian forces carry out shelling on the city of Kharkiv, leaving at least 11 civilians dead, according to AFP. Oleg Sinegubov, the regional governor in Ukraine, said that Russia was bombing residential areas.
8.50 am: The European Space Agency says that a joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is “very unlikely” on account of sanctions against Moscow, AP reports. The agency says that is assessing the effects of the sanctions on its co-operation with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos.
8.45 am: The ninth flight carrying Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine has left the Romanian capital of Bucharest for Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says. A total of 218 Indians are on board this flight.
8.40 am: Here is a roundup of the key developments pertaining to the Ukraine crisis from Monday:
- Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, says that more than 5,00,000 people have fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a request to join the European Union.
- Russia’s defence ministry claims that two towns in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya, Berdyansk and Enerhodar, and the area around a nuclear power plant, have come under Russian control.