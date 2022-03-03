Ukraine crisis: Russian troops enter council building in Kherson city
Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine entered the eighth day on Thursday.
Russian troops have entered the council building of Ukraine’s Kherson city, mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Thursday, according to Reuters.
The statement comes a day after there were conflicting reports on whether Russian troops captured Kherson. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine entered the eighth day on Thursday.
The bombing of the Ukrainian cities has also prompted one million refugees to leave the country, according to the United Nations.
Meanwhile, explosions have been reported from the capital Kyiv during the early hours of Thursday. Air raid alerts were sounded in 15 cities.
On Wednesday, India abstained from voting on a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly that deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
India had abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions on the conflict on two previous occasions as well.
Live updates
11.53 am: Spotify indefinitely closes its office in Russia, reports The Kyiv Independent. The music streaming service said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was unprovoked.
11.25 am: Eight persons, including two children, have died as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, The Kyiv Independent reports.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s northeastern city Sumy, a building of the military faculty of Sumy State University has been shelled this morning by Russian forces.
11.15 am: Visuals from Ukraine:
10.20 am: Russia’s Federal Security Service had leaked information to Kyiv about an assassination plot against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claims hacking collective Anonymous.
10.17 am: The International Criminal Court says it is starting an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, reports The Guardian.
10.14 am: Russian military strikes hit three schools and a cathedral in Kharkiv city, Al Jazeera reports, citing local Ukrainian media.
9.10 am: A flight from Romania’s Bucharest city carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Thursday morning, according to PTI.
9 am: Air raid alerts have been reported in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, The Kyiv Independent reports. Residents have been told to go to the closest shelter.
8.54 am: Russian army personnel have forced their way into the council building in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Mayor Igor Kolykhayev says, according to Reuters.
“There were armed visitors in the city executive committee today,” the mayor says. “I didn’t make any promises to them... I just asked them not to shoot people.”
On Wednesday, Russia claimed that it had captured the city of Kherson. However, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that its forces were defending the city.
8.45 am: Here is a roundup of the top developments pertaining to the conflict in Ukraine from Wednesday:
- The Indian Embassy in Ukraine urged students to leave the city of Kharkiv immediately. However, students alleged that they were not being allowed on trains.
- The United Nations Human Rights Council said that over 8,74,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. The agency said the figure was “rising exponentially” and could cross the 1-million mark possibly within hours.
- Russia condoled the killing of an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, in shelling in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on Tuesday. It said that it will investigate into the death and ensure safe passage for citizens stranded in conflict zones.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine. Both the leaders discussed safe evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv city in Ukraine.