An Indian citizen was shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and has been hospitalised there, ANI quoted Union minister VK Singh as saying on Thursday.

“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv,” Singh, who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, told the agency.

Singh is currently in Poland to oversee the return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

The minister referred to advisories by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine urging citizens to leave Kyiv. “In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion or nationality.”

On March 1, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had claimed that all Indian citizens had left Kyiv.

On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv city. The 21-year-old student,Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar had left the bunker where he had been sheltering with other Indians to get food, when he was killed in shelling.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, describing it as a “special military operation” aimed at dislodging “neo-Nazis” ruling the country.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said that Moscow was working “intensely” to create a humanitarian corridor for Indians stranded in conflict zones in Ukraine.