An explosion at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, 190 km from the capital Islamabad, killed 30 citizens on Friday, reported AFP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Kamran Bangash said at least 80 people were injured in the blast, according to Dawn.

Ijaz Khan, a senior police officer, told Reuters that it was a suicide bombing. The explosion took place before Friday prayers at the mosque, located in the Kocha Risaldar area of the city.

Khan said that two armed men arrived at the mosque on a motorcycle and when the police personnel outside stopped them, they opened fire and went inside.

According to him, the police are still determining if the two men had carried out the suicide bombing.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, confirmed that the toll stood at 30, according to AFP.

Police and hospital officials said the casualties could increase as many of those injured are in critical condition.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Haroon Rasheed Khan told Dawn that two policemen had been killed in the attack. According to him, only one of the two attackers had carried out the suicide bombing.

A witness, Zahid Khan, told AFP that he saw a man firing at two policemen outside the mosque. “Seconds later I heard a big bang,” he added.

Shayan Haider, another witness who spoke to Dawn, said he was entering the mosque when was he flung out by the force of the explosion. “I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the attack. Investigations were underway, Haroon Rasheed Khan said.