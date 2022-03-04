The big news: India seeks ceasefire to evacuate citizens from Ukraine, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died aged 52, and at least 56 people were killed in suicide bombing at a Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan.
A look at the most important developments of the day:
- India raises concerns as students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy say they are facing water, food shortages: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi sought ceasefire to evacuate citizens stranded in conflict zones of the country.
- Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, dies at 52: Warne, undoubtedly the greatest leg-spinner the game has seen, played 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia and picked up 1,001 wickets in all.
- Suicide bombing at Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar city kills 56, injures over 190: CCTV footage showed one armed man attacking the police before entering the premises.
- India abstains from voting on resolution by UN rights body to probe Russian violations in Ukraine: The United Nations Human Rights Council, however, approved the investigation with 32 members voting in favour of the motion.
- India cancelled orders for MiG-29 jets from Russia over last few weeks, claims US: It will be difficult for any country to purchase military equipment from Russia after sanctions by the United States, the administration said.
- Russia expands restrictions on Facebook and several news websites including BBC: Moscow had put restrictions on access to Facebook and Twitter soon after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.
- Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose party is in power with the BJP’s support, said it is ‘normal’ and that many states have taken this step.
- Make arrangements for journalist Sajad Gul to appear for his exams, Jammu and Kashmir HC tells jail officials: While Gul got bail in a criminal conspiracy case on January 15, he was not released from prison as his name appeared in an FIR lodged earlier in the month.
- ED says there was typo in previous plea seeking remand of Nawab Malik: The Maharashtra minister’s lawyer asked the Enforcement Directorate to ‘apply its mind’ and do its ‘homework’ properly.
- Assets of over 94% of candidates seeking re-election in Uttar Pradesh have risen since 2017, shows report: The number of candidates with criminal cases has also increased from 859 in 2017 to 1,142 in 2022, analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms showed.