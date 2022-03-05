A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Western nations’ sanctions are akin to declaring a war, says Vladimir Putin: Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha in Donetsk region was halted as shelling by Russia continued.
  2. Manipur records voter turnout of 76.62% till 5 pm in second phase: Besides the 22 seats, repolling was also held in 12 booths in five constituencies.
  3. Ten persons convicted for murdering a Dalit man  in Tamil Nadu in 2015: The judge will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 8.
  4. Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque suicide bombing  as toll rises to 62: Investigation agencies have identified three suspects in connection with the deadly attack in Peshawar city.
  5. Student wearing hijab heckled allegedly by ABVP members in Karnataka: The incident took place when the girl, who was allowed to cover her head, was appearing for her examinations at a college in Mangaluru.
  6. CBI court turns down anticipatory bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna  in NSE co-location case: The case pertains to allegations of preferential access to the National Stock Exchange’s algorithmic trading platform.
  7. Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order allowing citizens to feed stray dogs: The petitioner argued that street dogs were ‘unpredictable’ and could attack people.
  8. Karnataka CM says efforts are on to bring back body of student killed in Kharkiv: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that students from the state still stranded and that officials are trying to reach them.
  9. 21 Indian sailors stuck on ship  in Ukraine port, maritime company says there are other vessels too:  The chief executive officer of the shipping company has asked the government to draw up a rescue plan.
  10. Absorb medical students returning from Ukraine into Indian colleges, IMA urges Modi: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo also made a similar appeal to the central government.