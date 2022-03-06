The big news: Ukraine claims Russia has destroyed Vinnytsia airport, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India asked students stranded in Ukraine to fill up an online form, and a civilian was killed and 25 got injured in grenade blast in Srinagar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Russian forces have destroyed Vinnytsia airport, claims Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia has fired eight missiles on the city located in the central part of the country, Zelenskyy claimed.
- India asks students still stranded in Ukraine to fill up online form on “urgent basis”: In the form, students have been asked to mention their personal details and the city they are stranded in. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Hungary said it would begin the “last leg” of the evacuation flights on Sunday.
- One killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar: The injured persons include a policeman. The attack took place at a busy market near the Srinagar’s Amira Kadal Bridge. The civilian who died was a senior citizen from Srinagar’s Nowhatta area.
- Five BSF soldiers killed after colleague opens fire in Amritsar: The shooter was identified as Constable Satteppa SK, who was among those killed. It has not been ascertained whether Satteppa shot himself, or someone else fired at him.
- Mumbai Police arrests two persons for allegedly spreading fake news about journalist Rana Ayyub: Vidyanshi Krishkumar Trivedi and Ayush Chandramohan Srivastav, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly posted a video about Ayyub on the YouTube channel of online news portal Scoop Beats in January. They allegedly posted a YouTube video in which they accused Ayyub of being aided by Pakistan.
- Journalist Fahad Shah arrested for the third time hours after getting bail: Shah is the editor-in-chief of news portal The Kashmir Walla. The journalist was earlier arrested on February 4 by Pulwama Police for posting allegedly anti-national content on social media.
- Kerala Police arrest tattoo artist Sujeesh PS on multiple sexual assault allegations: On Wednesday, a woman had accused Sujeesh of raping her at his tattoo studio. Since then, several women have come out with similar allegations against him.
- IMF warns of serious economic consequences due to Ukraine crisis, says price shocks to have global impact: Several countries, including the United States and the European Union, have imposed severe sanctions on Moscow, resulting in record-high prices of crude oil and fear of supply chain disruptions.
- Ukraine foreign minister urges Narendra Modi to reach out to Vladimir Putin: Ending the conflict is also necessary as India is one of the largest consumers of Ukrainian agricultural products, Dmytro Kuleba said.
- Government’s ‘negative perception’ a certificate of my judicial independence, says Justice Kureshi: The judge made the remarks during his farewell speech to the members of the bar and bench of the Rajasthan High Court on his last day in office. His remarks were in reference to the observations made by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in his autobiography on the appointment of Kureshi as the chief justice of Tripura instead of Madhya Pradesh in 2019.