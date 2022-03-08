Ukraine crisis: Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Europe
Meanwhile, Moscow has announced a new ceasefire for Tuesday morning, saying that Ukrainians can choose ‘where they want to be evacuated to’.
Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe and warned that the price of oil could rise to $300 (around Rs 23,000) per barrel if western countries step up their economic sanctions against Moscow by banning energy imports.
Meanwhile, Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has announced a new ceasefire for Tuesday morning, saying that Ukrainians can choose “where they want to be evacuated to”. It will begin at 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm Indian Standard Time). This came after Ukraine rejected the previous offer as it emerged that exit routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus.
Ukraine has said that the Russian attacks were preventing its citizens from safely evacuating their besieged cities. In Mariupol city, several people were running low on food and water.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 entered its 13th day on Tuesday.
The Ukrainian armed forces said that volunteers from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Lithuania and Mexico have already joined its military and were fighting Russian forces outside of Kyiv.
Live updates
12 pm: Germany says it will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on March 11 to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global food security, reports Reuters.
11.50 am: Visuals from Ukraine:
10.49 am: Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world, according to sanctions watchlist site Castellum.ai.
On February 22 when Moscow recognised the separatists territories Donetsk and Luhansk, 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Moscow, the site said.
After this, 2,778 more sanctions were imposed on the countrin, pushing the tally to 5,532. With this, Russia outranked Iran’s 3,616 sanctions.
10.42 am: Children are among those who died in the Russian air raid on residential buildings in Sumy city, reports The Kyiv Independent. On Monday, Dmitry Zhivitsky, the head of Sumy Regional State Administration, had said that at least 10 people were killed in the bombings.
10.32 am: Ukrainian officials say that Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine in the night, reports the Associated Press. They say the the suburbs of Kyiv were also shelled.
10.31 am: Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to suspend production at its plant in Russia due to “logistical challenges”, reports the Associated Press.
The company did not provide a specific date but said production will stop “soon.” I
10.28 am: Russian President Vladimir Putin releases a video saying that conscripts and reservists are not being called up to fight on the frontline against Ukraine, reports BBC.
“Let me emphasise that soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities... the assigned tasks are solved only be professional military men,” he says.
10.12 am: Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies to Europe and warned that the price of oil could rise to $300 (around Rs 23,000) per barrel if western countries step up their economic sanctions against Moscow by banning energy imports, reports The Guardian.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Germany had frozen the certification of Nord Stream 2 last month.
“We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline,” he adds.
Nord Stream is a system of offshore natural gas pipelines in Europe, running under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
8.27 am: Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya says that the Russian invasion has brought Ukraine to “the brink of humanitarian catastrophe of potentially global nature”, reports the Associated Press.
8.21 am: Ukraine says that Russian attacks were preventing civilians from safely evacuating their besieged cities, reports the BBC. Tens of thousands of people across Ukraine are stuck without power. In Mariupol city, several people were running low on food and water, according to the news channel.
8.18 am: The World Bank approves an emergency financing of $723 million, or over Rs 5,562 crore, to help Ukraine’s government pay public-sector wages, welfare and pensions, reports the BBC.
The bank says the package incorporated funding from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Japan, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland.
8.17 am: Two climbers scale the tallest building in Paris without using any ropes or special equipment in solidarity with Ukraine, reports AFP.
8.15 am: The International Atomic Energy Agency says Ukraine has informed the watchdog that a nuclear research facility has been damaged by shelling in Kharkiv city.
In a statement, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi says the incident, however, did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site.
8.09 am: Volunteers from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Lithuania and Mexico have already joined Ukraine’s military and were fighting outside of Kyiv, reports The Kyiv Independent, citing the Ukrainian military forces.
7.37 am: A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, claims Ukrainian defence ministry, The Kyiv Independent reports. The deceased was identified as General Vitaly Gerasimov. Russia has not yet spoken about this.
7.30 am: Russia’s United Nations Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, announces new ceasefire for Tuesday morning, reports AP.
“This proposal doesn’t have any demands about the citizens being sent necessarily to Russia, into Russian territory,” he says at the end of a UN Security Council meeting. “There’s also evacuation offered towards Ukrainian cities to the west of Kyiv, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to.”
This comes after Russia’s announcement early on Monday to create humanitarian corridors for civilians to evacuate Kharkiv, Sumy, Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv, was rejected by Ukraine.
A look at the developments from Monday:
- Ukrainian authorities declined the Russian Army’s offer of creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol. Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk called the Russian proposal “immoral” and said Moscow was only aiming for good optics as four of the six corridors would lead to Russia or Belarus.
- The evacuation of Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy was also delayed because of Ukraine’s dismissal of the Russian proposal to let residents flee. Russian troops have kept up shelling of evacuation corridors, where civilians are trying to escape.
- As Russia and Ukraine reported little progress from a third round of talks, foreign ministers of both the countries agreed to meet in Turkey on March 10, reports said.
- Fears are increasing over the fate of thousands of people in Ukraine who are trapped in cities without food and water.
- The Russian invasion also caused the price of Brent crude oil to touch $129 (Rs 9,912.04) per barrel. Indian equity markets were affected during intra-day trading, with Sensex dropping by more than 1,000 points.