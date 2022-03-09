UN atomic watchdog loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
Meanwhile, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire for the second day in a row to allow evacuation of citizens.
The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said that it has lost remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Russia had taken control of the power plant last month.
Meanwhile, Russia announced a temporary ceasefire for the second day in a row for Wednesday to allow evacuation of citizens. While some civilians were evacuated from Sumy on Tuesday during the ceasefire on Tuesday, Ukraine accused Russia of shelling the humanitarian corridor from cities Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he was no longer pressing North Atlantic Treaty Organization for a membership. The statement assumes significance as Ukraine wanting to join NATO was one of the reasons stated by Russia to invade the former Soviet country.
Russia had begun its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Live updates
8.44 am: The International Atomic Energy Agency says that it has lost remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
“The agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon,” it adds.
8.36 am: Russia announces a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population, AFP reports, citing Russian news agencies.
A Russian defence ministry cell charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine says that the ceasefire would be between 10 am and 3 pm Moscow Time (12.30 pm and 5.30 pm in India)
8.32 am: Michael Kofman, the director of the Russia Studies programme at the Center for Naval Analyses think tank, says that the humanitarian corridor created by Russia are “somewhat of a joke”, reports the BBC.
Kofman tells the BBC that Russian forces were once again showing they were not reluctant to use heavy artillery fire in the presence of civilians.
8.27 am: Georgia’s former Minister of Defence Irakly Okruashvili arrives in Ukraine, along with other Georgian volunteers, says Ukraine’s defence ministry, reports Al Jazeera.
Okruashvili is “in Ukraine alongside Georgian volunteers to help us fight against the Russian occupying forces,” says the the ministry.
8.23 am: Global brands McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric announced decision to temporarily suspend their business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, reports The Associated Press.
8.18 am: The Ukrainian defence ministry alleges that Russia violated the temporary ceasefire it announced on Tuesday to allow safe passage to civilians.
“Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol,” tweets ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko. “8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments.”
7.40 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he was no longer pressing North Atlantic Treaty Organization for a membership, reports AFP. The statement assumes significance as Ukraine wanting to join NATO was one of the reasons stated by Russia to invade the former Soviet country.
Zelenskyy also says he was open to “compromise” on the status of two separatists territories Donetsk and Luhansk that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before beginning the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
A look at the developments from Tuesday:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more Western action against Russia as it continued with the invasion. He said that the responsibility for the deaths in Ukraine rests not just on Russia, but also those “who did not save our cities from airstrikes, from these bombs, missiles, despite the fact that they can”.
- The evacuation of Indian students stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy began on as they boarded buses to head towards central part of the country. As many as 694 people, including families living in Sumy have left for the central Ukrainian city of Poltava.
- The Indian Embassy in Kyiv urged citizens to leave besieged cities in Ukraine using the humanitarian corridor that was set up earlier in the day.
- The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said that two million people have fled Ukraine due to the Russian attack.