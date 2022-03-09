Hours after Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav accused the district magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi of transporting electronic voting machines without informing the candidates, the Election Commission claimed on Tuesday that the EVMs were “marked for training” for officials who would be on duty during the counting of votes.

In a statement, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the machines were not used during the polling.

Describing it as “theft” of votes, Yadav had made the claims after social media users, including former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, shared a video in which several electronic voting machines could be seen on a truck.

Maurya, who had quit the state Cabinet to join the Samajwadi Party days ahead of the state elections, had claimed that the video was shot in Shivpur constituency of Varanasi district and that the voting machines were being taken away so that they can be “tampered” with.

In its statement, the poll panel said the second training of the employees was being held on Wednesday and the EVMs have always been used for “hands-on training”.

“These EVMs were being taken for training today [Tuesday], and rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle, and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections,” the statement said.

The poll body said that the machines used during the voting were sealed inside a strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces.

“These machines are completely isolated and secure and are continuously monitored by CCTVs throughout the day,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the Samajwadi Party was preparing the “press note” due to fear of defeat in the polls.

In the series of tweets, Maurya said that the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and its alliances partners have already lost the elections and asked them to stop the “gimmicks” before the counting of votes.

“UP is with the party of the government working honestly against casteism, dynastic politics, hooliganism and rioters and will remain so,” the deputy chief minister added.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, the Samajwadi Party chief had alleged that government officials in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to slow down the counting of votes in constituencies if BJP candidates trail.

He also claimed that exit poll results, which were released on Monday evening, sought to create a perception that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the state elections.

Exit polls have unanimously predicted that the BJP will get a clear majority. The poll of polls – an average of all exit poll predictions – showed that the BJP was likely to get 242 seats, while Samajwadi Party was slated to win in 143 constituencies.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, and the majority mark is 202 seats. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.