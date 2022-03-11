A day after Congress lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the people took an excellent decision, ANI reported. He called Aam Aadmi Party’s victory “a politics of change”.

#WATCH "People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done": PCC chief Navjot S Sidhu#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/mGrbxVfFT0 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

“I congratulate the people of Punjab for this excellent decision of ushering in a new system,” he told reporters, according to NDTV.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab elections winning 92 of the 117 constituencies. The party also garnered 42.01% of the votes.

The Congress could bag just 18 seats with 23% of the vote share. Sidhu lost the Amritsar East seat to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

On Friday, Sidhu said his objective was the upliftment of Punjab.

“I am here in Punjab and will remain here,” Siddhu said, according to NDTV. “When someone has a higher objective and is in love with Punjab then he doesn’t care about win or loss,” he said.

On Congress’ performance, Sidhu said that introspection was needed. “We should not worry but introspect instead,” he said, according to ANI. “New seeds have to be sown, a new start has to be made.”

Sidhu has previously won three Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. In 2017 Assembly polls, he contested as a Congress candidate for the Amritsar East seat and won by a margin of 42,000 votes.