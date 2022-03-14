A look at the top developments of the day:

Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 years to start from Wednesday: All senior citizens will be eligible for the precautionary dose from March 16. In January, government had allowed the third dose to those with co-morbidities. Allahabad HC restores petition to hand over Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque to Hindus: The plea had been dismissed in January last year as the petitioners did not appear in the court with a lawyer. Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan gets bail in UAPA case pertaining to 2020 North East Delhi riots: Jahan had been in custody since February 2020, when she was arrested while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Retail inflation increased to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January: Meanwhile, wholesale inflation increased to 13.11% in February from 12.96 Gujarat BJP councillor’s son among eight arrested for raping 14-year-old girl: The girl’s lawyer has claimed that there are ten suspects involved and the police are ‘shielding’ two of them. Two newly elected civic councillors shot dead in West Bengal: A Trinamool Congress councillor was shot at point blank range in Panihati town, and a Congress leader by motorcycle-borne assailants in Jhalda. ‘Promises on Minimum Support Price unfulfilled,’ say farmers as they announce protest across India on March 21: Minimum Support Price is the rate at which the government buys farm produce. Farmers want it to be extended to all crops. Tata Son’s chief N Chandrasekaran appointed as Air India chairperson: Tata Sons is yet to fill the post of the chief executive officer for the airline. Mumbai court refuses bail to Anil Deshmukh in alleged money laundering case: The judge held that there was ‘enough evidence’ indicating the involvement of the former Maharashtra minister. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges NATO to declare no-fly zone over Ukraine: It is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens, Zelenskyy said.