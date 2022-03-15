Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that his government will fund the education of 740 students who have been evacuated from Ukraine, reported Telangana Today.

Rao’s statement comes a day after the Centre assured the Lok Sabha that it will look into ways for Indian students evacuated from Ukraine to complete their education after returning home.

Thousands of Indian students go to Ukraine to pursue medical courses. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, many Indian students studying there have been stranded, although a majority have been evacuated.

Rao on Tuesday denounced a statement by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who on March 1 had said that students went abroad for medical education as they could not qualify for the courses in India.

“To study MBBS in India, it was costing them over Rs 1 crore and since they could not afford this they went to Ukraine where they had to pay Rs 20-25 lakh,” Rao said, according to The Economic Times.

Meanwhile, several Ukrainian universities have resumed classes online, allowing students to get back to their studies.

The students told PTI that the teachers are taking the classes from their homes or hideouts. “Teachers got very emotional,” said Manogya, a first-year medical student. “We discussed a little about the war. They have been teaching us from hideouts and safe places. I am glad the classes have resumed.”