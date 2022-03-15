The big news: Karnataka High Court justifies hijab ban, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia Gandhi asked five Congress state chiefs to resign after Assembly poll defeats, and Russia banned Joe Biden from its territory.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Karnataka High Court upholds hijab ban, says it is not essential to Islam: Student files plea in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court verdict
- Sonia Gandhi asks five Congress state chiefs to resign after Assembly poll defeats: Gandhi family should step down from leadership role, says Kapil Sibal
- Russia bans Joe Biden from entering its territory in retaliation to sanctions imposed by US: Washington has imposed sanctions on Moscow military leaders and persons who were allegedly linked with human rights abuses.
- Supreme Court puts stay on Centre’s ban on MediaOne TV channel: The Malayalam news channel had gone off air on January 31 after the Centre suspended its telecast citing ‘security reasons’.
- Mediation failed to resolve dispute over Future Group-Reliance merger, Amazon tells Supreme Court: Amazon pointed that Reliance was taking over Future Group’s assets despite arbitration proceedings being on.
- Telangana to fund education of students evacuated from Ukraine, says chief minister: Some Ukrainian universities have started classes online.
- United States warns China against helping Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine: Beijing has denied providing any assistance to Moscow.
- No plans to introduce cryptocurrency, Centre says in Rajya Sabha: However, the Reserve Bank of India is working towards implementing the digital version of traditional paper currency, the government said.
- Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail tomorrow in Lakhimpur Kheri case: Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some farmers, had told the chief justice last week that a prime witness in the case was being threatened.
- ‘Feel betrayed by our own country’, say petitioners on Karnataka High Court upholding the hijab ban: The petitioners said that Muslim women have been denied their fundamental rights.