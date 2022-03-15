A look at the top developments of the day:

  1. Karnataka High Court upholds hijab ban, says it is not essential to Islam: Student files plea in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court verdict
  2. Sonia Gandhi asks five Congress state chiefs to resign after Assembly poll defeats: Gandhi family should step down from leadership role, says Kapil Sibal
  3. Russia bans Joe Biden from entering its territory in retaliation to sanctions imposed by US: Washington has imposed sanctions on Moscow military leaders and persons who were allegedly linked with human rights abuses.
  4. Supreme Court puts stay on Centre’s ban on MediaOne TV channel: The Malayalam news channel had gone off air on January 31 after the Centre suspended its telecast citing ‘security reasons’.
  5. Mediation failed to resolve dispute over Future Group-Reliance merger, Amazon tells Supreme Court: Amazon pointed that Reliance was taking over Future Group’s assets despite arbitration proceedings being on.
  6. Telangana to fund education of students evacuated from Ukraine, says chief minister: Some Ukrainian universities have started classes online.
  7. United States warns China against helping Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine: Beijing has denied providing any assistance to Moscow.
  8. No plans to introduce cryptocurrency, Centre says in Rajya Sabha: However, the Reserve Bank of India is working towards implementing the digital version of traditional paper currency, the government said.
  9. Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail tomorrow in Lakhimpur Kheri case: Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some farmers, had told the chief justice last week that a prime witness in the case was being threatened.
  10. Feel betrayed by our own country’, say petitioners on Karnataka High Court upholding the hijab ban: The petitioners said that Muslim women have been denied their fundamental rights.