The big news: Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Punjab chief minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Earthquake in Japan triggered tsunami warning, and Supreme Court upheld the One Rank One Pension scheme.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab chief minister: The Aam Aadmi Party leader took oath in Nawanshahr district’s Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warning in Japan: The quake resulted in electricity being cut off from approximately two million homes.
- Supreme Court upholds Centre’s One Rank One Pension scheme: A group of retired defence officials had filed a plea challenging various provisions of the scheme introduced in 2015.
- Chhattisgarh court acquits tribal rights activist Soni Sori, three others in 2011 sedition case: The police had alleged that Sori and her nephew Lingaram Kodopi had acted as conduits for the payment of protection money to Maoists.
- CBI files supplementary chargesheet against ex-defence secretary AgustaWestland chopper case: Four former Indian Air Force personnel have also been charged by the investigation agency.
- Court rejects bail for Gulfisha Fatima and Tasleem Ahmad in 2020 Delhi violence UAPA case: The police have claimed that both the accused persons were part of a conspiracy that led to February 2020 riots in the national Capital.
- Sensex gains 1,040 points, Nifty rises over 300 points: Market experts said that investors would keep an eye on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.
- US, European Union, India and South Africa tentatively agree to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines: India and some other developing countries have been seeking to remove intellectual property rights on coronavirus vaccines so that they are made globally.
- Muslims are not minority in Assam as they constitute 35% of the population, says chief minister: It is the responsibility of the Muslim community to maintain communal harmony in Assam, said Chief Minister Himant Sarma.
- US Senate passes resolution to investigate Vladimir Putin as a war criminal for Ukraine invasion: The resolution called for the International Criminal Court to hold the Russian president and his military accountable.