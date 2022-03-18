In Photos: Indians celebrate Holi with verve
A glimpse of how people celebrated the festival in various parts of the country.
Indians across the country celebrated the festival of Holi on Friday. The festival of colours had been rather mellow last year as coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic had started to rise by the end of March. This year, however, the number of daily Covid-19 cases have remained low in the lead up to the festival.
Police have stepped up security measures to prevent incidents of harassment and drunk driving in check.
Here is a glimpse of how people celebrated the festival in various parts of the country: