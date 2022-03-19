Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there is a need for a peaceful solution for the Ukraine crisis based on international law, ANI reported.

Kishida was speaking at the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, which took place after two years.

“The whole world has been shaken today due to many disturbances, it’s very important for India and Japan to have a close partnership,” he said. “We expressed our views, talked about the serious invasion of Russia into Ukraine. We need a peaceful solution on the basis of international law.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, India has abstained from voting on three United Nations resolutions on the subject.

On March 4, Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison – who are part of the Quad along with India – had failed to convince Modi to take a tougher stand on Ukraine crisis, according to Agence-France Presse.

Modi had said that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan to invest $42 billion in India

After the bilateral talks concluded, Modi said that Japan aims to invest $42 billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore) over the next five years in India, NDTV reported.

“India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply,” Prime Minister Modi said, ANI reported. “This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change.”

Modi also said that there has been progress in the economic partnership between the two countries. “Japan is one of the largest investors in India,” he said.

India and Japan are working as ‘One team-One project’, which comprises the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.