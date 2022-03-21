The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a report stating its position on vaccinating children below 12-years of age against Covid-19, reported Bar and Bench.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla were hearing a petition filed by 12-year-old Tia Gupta seeking directions to vaccinate children between the age group of 12-17 years in anticipation of the Covid-19 virus affecting children more. A mother of a minor child has also filed a similar petition.

The petitioners have contended that the Centre should provide a road map for vaccination of children.

“The grievance of the petitioner stands partially addressed in as much as the Government of India has started the rollout of vaccines for children of 12 years and above,” the judges noted on Monday, according to Bar and Bench.

The vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 years started last week. On January 3, India had started vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age.

Senior Advocate Kailash Vasdev, appearing for one of the petitioners argued that over 50% children are missing school since they have not been inoculated against the Covid-19 virus. He submitted that the Centre must take urgent action on this matter.

The court then asked the Centre to file a report within three weeks on the feasibility and roll out plan for vaccination of children below 12 years of age. The matter will next be heard on May 12.