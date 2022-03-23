At least 11 people were killed in Hyderabad early on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in the city’s Bhoiguda area, the Hindustan Times reported. The victims were all migrant labourers from Bihar.

One of them managed to escape from the warehouse and has now been admitted to a hospital, The Times of India reported.

The police said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, while 12 workers were asleep on the first floor.

“The only way for the workers to get out was through the scrap shop in the ground floor whose shutter was closed,” M Rajesh Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the central zone, said.

The local fire control room reportedly received an alert about the blaze around 3 am, and nine fire tenders were deployed at the spot. The fire was doused around 7 am, according to PTI.

Mohan Rao, the Station House Officer of the Gandhi Nagar police station, said that a short circuit may have been the reason for the fire, ANI reported. He added that the police are investigating the matter.

Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter: Mohan Rao, Gandhi Nagar SHO pic.twitter.com/PMTIDa5ilg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

V Papaiah, a regional fire officer, said that empty liquor bottles, paper, plastic and cable wires were found at the warehouse, according to The Times of India. “There were two rooms on the first floor and all the 11 bodies were recovered from one room lying on top of one another,” he said. “The bodies were charred beyond recognition.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each will be paid to the kin of the victims from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Modi said that he was pained by the loss of lives, and added that his thoughts were with the bereaved families.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 23, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock at the deaths due to the fire. He announced that the state government will give an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims. He also directed state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to transport the victims’ bodies to Bihar.