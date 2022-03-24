The big news: Chinese foreign minister arrives in India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Calcutta High Court reserved its verdict on the violence in Birbhum, and Umar Khalid was denied bail in a Delhi violence case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrives in New Delhi amid row over his remarks on Kashmir: At an event in Pakistan, Wang had said that China would continue to support the people of Kashmir and Palestine in their “just freedom struggle”. The Chinese foreign minister is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.
- Calcutta High Court reserves verdict on Birbhum violence, NHRC takes suo motu cognisance: Eight people had died on March 22 after their houses were set on fire following the alleged murder of a panchayat leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
- Umar Khalid denied bail in UAPA case linked to 2020 Delhi riots: Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who pronounced the order, said that allegations against Khalid in the chargesheet appear to be prima facie true.
- India abstains from UN vote on Ukraine’s resolution for ‘immediate cessation’ of Russian hostilities: The resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly as 140 countries voted in its favour, 38 abstained and five voted against it. This is the sixth instance when India abstained from voting on a resolution on the Ukraine crisis in the United Nations. On Wednesday, India had abstained from voting from a United Nations Security Council resolution introduced by Russia on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
- Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for pleas against Karnataka HC order on hijab ban: Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat pointed out that petitioners’ examinations were nearing but the court said it had nothing to do with the matter. On March 16, the Supreme Court had said that it would take up the matter after Holi vacations.
- Supreme Court allows Centre to investigate fake Covid-19 compensation claims: The government can verify 5% of claims in Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, the judges said. On Monday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that four states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh – have reported the highest number of fake Covid ex-gratia compensation claims.
- Adityanath chosen as BJP Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh, will take oath as chief minister on Friday: Following the Legislature Party meeting, Adityanath met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form the government. Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Ikana stadium in Lucknow at 4 pm on Friday.
- SC transfers inquiry into five cases against ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh to CBI: Singh’s counsel had argued that the state police should not investigate the matters as they involved allegations made against former Maharashtra home minister.
- Ravindra Jadeja replaces MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain: Dhoni captained CSK in every season the franchise competed in since the inception of the T20 league back in 2008. The 40-year-old led Chennai to four IPL titles, the most recent being in the 2021 season.
- South Korea fires multiple missiles in retaliation to North Korea’s launch: Seoul also condemned Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile firing, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.