‘Brown-nosing version of North Korea’: Shashi Tharoor on ministers praising PM Modi in Parliament
The Congress leader said that ministers can no longer make interventions in Parliament sessions without talking about the virtues of the prime minister.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the current Parliament proceedings has made it “painfully clear” that the ministers can no longer make interventions in the House without invoking the virtues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea,” he tweeted.
On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra too had said that the Union government has turned Parliament in Rome’s Colosseum where the prime minister enter “like a gladiator” to the chants of “Modi, Modi”.
Meanwhile on Thursday, Tharoor called for developing an all-weather deep water port near international sea routes to handle large mainline container vessels. Currently, most of these vessels headed to India are eventually being transhipped to Colombo due to the lack of a deep water port, he said.
The Lok Sabha MP added that this has given China “tremendous dominance in the Indian Ocean”.