A National Investigation Agency Court on Thursday extended the detention period of activist Khurram Parvez by 50 days in connection to an alleged terror funding case, The Indian Express reported.

The court also extended custody of co-accused in the case, Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch, according to Live Law.

Parvez was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on November 22. He has been accused by the National Investigation Agency of criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government. Parvez is associated with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a union of non-profit campaign and advocacy organisations in Srinagar.

The officials have alleged that Parvez had been in contact with “overground workers” of a Pakistani militant group. Overground workers help arrange logistics for militant groups.

At Thursday’s hearing, Special Judge Praveen Singh allowed an application filed by the National Investigation Agency seeking an extension of the investigation period in the case.

The agency told that during investigation it was found that a former Superintendent of Police Arvind Digvijay Negi had shared official secret documents of the National Investigation Agency with Kataria, according to The Indian Express.

Negi, a gallantry award recipient, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on February 19.

The agency said that a total of 71 pieces of evidence that had been seized from the accused persons were sent for forensic analysis. The report for 48 digital devices is yet to be received, it said.

Lawyers representing the accused persons opposed the investigation agency’s plea saying it violated their client’s Right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Singh said that since the investigation was in progress, the chances of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out, The Indian Express reported.

“Considering all these facts and circumstances...I find that it is a fit case where further extension for the period of investigation as demanded should be granted,” the judge said. “The application at hand is accordingly allowed.”

Several human rights organisations have spoken out against Parvez’s arrest, asserting that anti-terror laws were being misused to stifle dissent in India. In December, the United Nations had said that Parvez was targeted by the Indian government for speaking about human rights violations.