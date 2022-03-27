A special police officer was killed on Saturday after being shot by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, the police said.

The militants shot the officer, Ishfaq Ahmad, at his home in Chadbugh village in Budgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. They also shot his brother Umar Jan, who is a student.

Jan is undergoing treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at the Bemina area in Srinagar, PTI reported.

The police said on Saturday that the area where the attack took place has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However Ishfaq Ahmad sccumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 26, 2022

This was the third attack by militants in Budgam in the past month, according to NDTV.

Political leaders across party lines condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Ahmad’s family.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of the officer, saying that those who were behind the “despicable attack” will not go unpunished. He also prayed for Umar Jan’s speedy recovery.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on SPO Ishfaq Ahmad & his brother Umar Jan.Tribute to Ishfaq, who attained martyrdom & prayers for speedy recovery of Umar. Deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. Those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 26, 2022

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that he was “very sorry” to hear about Ahmad’s death and added that he unequivocally condemned the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the “dastardly and cowardly attack” and said that his party stands with Ahmad’s family. “Such acts of violence have no place in our society and only add to our collective tragedies and miseries,” he wrote on Twitter.