Jammu and Kashmir government fired five of its employees from their jobs on Wednesday for alleged links with terror organisations.

The termination orders, accessed by Scroll.in, stated that the employees were sacked under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution of India.

According to the provision, no inquiry may be initiated before sacking an employee. The dismissed employees can only approach a High Court to seek relief.

The sacked employees include Pulwama police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, computer operator in the revenue department Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, teacher Arshid Ahmad Das from Awantipora, Baramulla Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather, and nursing orderly of health department Sharafat A Khan from Kupwara.

Over the last year, several employees have been fired from Jammu and Kashmir administration over alleged security concerns.

In November, the Union Territory government had terminated a prison official and a government school principal, citing concerns about the “security of the state”.

In October, the government had dismissed Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani over security concerns. Islam was working as a research officer at a government-run convention centre in Srinagar.

Also, six government employees were sacked in September for alleged links with terrorists.

In July as well, 11 employees – including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin – were dismissed from government jobs under Article 311 of the Constitution.