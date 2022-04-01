The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed to reopen some parts of the city’s Nizamuddin Markaz mosque so that devotees could offer prayers during the month of Ramzan, considered to be holy in Islam, PTI reported.

Citing a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order, under which all Covid-19 curbs on religious places have been removed, the court said that devotees should now be allowed to offer prayers at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque as well, Bar and Bench reported.

“It is directed that for Ramadan, namaz and religious prayers shall be permitted to be offered on the ground floor and four floors at Masjid Bangle Wali,” the court said in its order on Friday. “This arrangement is only for the one month of Ramzan culminating with Eid Ul Fitr.”

The mosque has been closed since March 31, 2020, after a Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was organised at the venue was blamed for thousands of coronavirus cases around the country. The event had renewed stigma against Muslims, triggering a wave of business boycotts and hate speech.

Several cases were filed against those who attended the congregation for reasons such as allegedly disobeying the government’s Covid-19 guidelines or violating the conditions of their visa. But courts have quashed most of the FIRs and acquitted the members.

The Delhi Waqf Board had filed a plea before the court, seeking directions to open the mosque during Ramzan.

In his order Justice Jasmeet Singh clarified that no lectures or congregations will be allowed in the premises, PTI reported. The court also directed the authorities to install CCTV cameras at the entry, exit and stairs of every floor of the building.

On March 16, the High Court had allowed the mosque to be reopened over the weekend on occasion of the Shab-e-Barat festival.