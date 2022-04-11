A look at the top headlines of the day:

Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Pakistan prime minister: Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was removed in the early hours of Sunday after 174 MPs voted against him in Parliament during a no-trust motion.

Two killed, several injured as violence breaks out on Ram Navami in at least five states: On Monday, Muslim-owned shops and homes were demolished by Madhya Pradesh government. Sri Lankan prime minister urges citizens to end protests against government: The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 due to shortage of foreign currency reserves.

Telangana chief minister leads protest against Centre’s refusal to procure parboiled rice: K Chandrashekar Rao issued a 24-hour deadline to the Union government to draw up a nationwide paddy procurement policy.

India, US to continue close consultation on Russia-Ukraine war, says Joe Biden in meeting with Modi: The Indian prime minister said that the situation in Ukraine was a matter of concern.

JNU warns students against violence a day after Ram Navami clash: Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students were injured in a scuffle on Sunday allegedly over meat being served at a hostel mess.

One dead, 40 stranded as ropeway trolleys collide in Jharkhand: At least 10 people have been injured since a dozen cable cars rammed into each other late on Sunday evening. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s anticipatory bail plea rejected in INS Vikrant fund misuse case: There is photographic evidence that the former MP collected money to restore the aircraft carrier, a special court said. Activist Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: The police claim that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the Modi government and was planned by those who had organised the CAA protests.

Supreme Court fixes timelines to file compensation claims for Covid-19 deaths: For deaths that occurred before March 20 this year, the claims have to be filed within 60 days, the government said in a statement.

