At least six persons died after being run over by a train in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Monday night, PTI reported.

They were travelling in the Secunderabad-Guwahati Superfast Express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track along with other passengers after the train stopped due to a technical glitch, The Hindu reported.

They were run over by the Konark Express, which was coming from the opposite direction. Those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The toll might go up as several other passengers received serious injuries, PTI reported, citing locals.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police GR Radhika confirmed that the police have identified six bodies so far. “The government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties,” Radhika told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock on the incident and directed officials to ensure medical care to those injured, according to The New Indian Express.