India on Monday designated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad memberMohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir as a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Hindustan Times reported.

Once a person is declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, it allows central bodies such as the National Investigation Agency to seize the person’s assets.

Alamgir is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad founder Maulana Masood Azhar and is also a key conspirator in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Alamgir has been involved in anti-India terror activities and is responsible for collecting funds from Pakistan nationals, according to The Hindu.

“Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification said. “The Central government believes that Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir is involved in terrorism and should be notified as a terrorist under the said Act.”

The decision comes two days after the government had declared Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed’s son, Hafiz Talha Saeed, a terrorist under UAPA.

The government had said that Hafeez Talha Saeed has been actively involved in the recruiting, collecting funds, planning and execution of attacks by the terror outfit in India.

So far, 33 persons have been designated as terrorists under the Act.