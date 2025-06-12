The ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was vandalised on Tuesday in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district, two days after a parking dispute in the premises, state-owned news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

The vandalisation at the Rabindra Kacharibari, or the Rabindra Memorial Museum, led to sharp condemnation in India from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

On June 8, an altercation broke out at the memorial between a visitor and a staffer about a parking fee. The situation escalated when staff members allegedly confined the visitor in an office room, sparking public outrage, the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

On June 10, a group of residents organised a human chain and protest rally near the Kacharibari. During their protest, a group of demonstrators entered the museum premises and vandalised its auditorium, the news agency reported.

Bangladesh’ Department of Archaeology formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident and assess damages. It is expected to submit its report within five days. The site has since been closed to visitors.

The police have filed a case against 50 to 60 persons in connection with the incident, The Daily Star reported. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The two-storey Kachharibari was bought by Dwarkanath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore’s grandfather in 1840, according to The Daily Star. The poet spent a significant amount of time there, creating many of his notable literary works including Bishorjon, Sonar Tori, Chitra and Meyeli Chhara.

Indian politicians condemn vandalism

Leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress condemned the vandalism and demanded that Bangladeshi authorities act against the culprits.

“Rabindranath Tagore is no ordinary personality,” BJP MP Sambit Patra said. “When his house has been attacked, his way of thinking has been attacked, we appeal to the world community to come together against this.”

The Trinamool Congress called on the Union government to take notice of the incident and “initiate bilateral dialogue to ensure that the concerned authorities in Bangladesh act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice”.

“Our icons are not collateral damage for mob fury,” the party added.