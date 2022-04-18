Wearing masks is now mandatory in public places in Lucknow and six Uttar Pradesh districts that are part of the National Capital Region, the state government said on Monday, reported PTI.

A government spokesperson said that besides Lucknow, wearing masks is also compulsory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

The decision was taken amid an increase in coronavirus cases in states adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

“The increase in Covid-19 cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the National Capital Region,” he said.

Delhi has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases, registering 517 infections on Sunday. The city had recorded 461 new coronavirus cases a day before that.

In the last 24 hours, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 65 new Covid-19 infections, the official told PTI. While 20 fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 10 infections were recorded in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government had removed the mandate of wearing masks in the state on April 1 as coronavirus cases had plunged, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier on Sunday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had directed officials to conduct conduct Covid-19 tests at railway stations, bus stands, airport and toll plaza of Agra-Lucknow Expressway, reported News18.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 2,183 new coronavirus cases, a jump of 89.8% from Sunday’s 1,150 infections.

This was the first time in nearly a month that the country has registered more than 2,000 positive cases within 24 hours.

The health ministry also reported 214 deaths on Monday, taking the country’s total toll to 5,21,965. This includes 212 backlog deaths from Kerala.