The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey days after he issued a directive banning bhajans or songs on loudspeakers 15 minutes before and after azaan prayer within a 100-metre radius of mosques in the city, PTI reported.

Pandey was among the 40 senior police officers who were either promoted or transferred by the state government in a major rejig.

On Monday, Pandey had also banned use of loudspeakers without permission at all religious places, The Indian Express reported. He had warned that legal action will be taken against those violating the directive after May 3. Hindutva groups had criticised the order.

Maharashtra | Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law & order: Deepak Pandey, Nashik CP pic.twitter.com/zRrnyHdMqq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Pandey’s directive came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray set a May 3 deadline for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He has exhorted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena members to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers installed outside mosques if the government failed to act.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday said he will hold a meeting with leaders of all political parties and organisations before taking a final decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, Pandey had also faced backlash from Maharashtra government after he alleged that land mafias were involved with a section of revenue department officials, PTI reported. In a letter to the state police chief, he had sought curtailment of powers of district revenue officers.

He has now been appointed as the special inspector general of Prevention of Atrocities against Woman department. This is said to be a demotion from his earlier role. Deputy Inspector General of Police (VIP security) Jayant Naiknavare will replace Pandey as the Nashik police commissioner.

In Wednesday’s reshuffle, the Maharashtra government promoted 14 officials as the special police inspector general and transferred many of them elsewhere. Eleven officials were promoted as deputy inspector general and transferred from their current place of posting, PTI reported.

The rejig also came in the backdrop of communal tensions in the Amravati district on Sunday after a saffron flag was hoisted in the Muslim-dominated Delhi Gate area of Achalpur.

A curfew was imposed in the neighbouring cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in the Amravati district on Sunday evening after communal violence broke out. The police have arrested 23 people and registered a first information report for rioting and assaulting officials.