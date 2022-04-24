A look at the top headlines of the day:

Ashish Mishra returns to jail days after SC cancelled his bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The son of Union minister Ajay Mishra will be kept in a separate barrack because of security reasons, the prison superintendent said. MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA charged with sedition, sent to judicial custody: The couple was arrested on Saturday for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj asks Hindus to be armed with arrows, bottles to deal with ‘jihadis’: His comments came in the backdrop of communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16. Rana Kapoor tells ED that he was forced to buy MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi: Kapoor, who is accused of money laundering, has also named former Union minister Murli Deora and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in his allegations. Two Dalit men allegedly tortured to death in Karnataka’s Peddanahalli village: The two men were beaten and their feet were set on fire, the police said. Jammu and Kashmir youth will not suffer like their previous generations did, says PM Modi: This is the prime minister’s first official visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy commander among three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: The deputy commander was involved in the killing of an inspector, a sub inspector and a mobile shop owner in Srinagar, the police said. Kirit Somaiya claims he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers, accuses police of filing bogus FIR: The former MP alleged that ‘70-80 goons’ had assaulted him outside the Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday when he went to meet two arrested legislators. 175 people arrested, 64 FIRs registered in Khargone violence case, say police: Curfew, which has been imposed since April 10, was relaxed in the city from 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Over 100 Nigerians killed in explosion at illegal oil refinery: Thieves often vandalise pipelines owned by major oil companies to steal crude oil in Nigeria.