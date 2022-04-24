The big news: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels his bail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: MP Navneet Rana and his MLA husband were charged with sedition, and BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj asked Hindus to get arrows to deal with ‘jihadis’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Ashish Mishra returns to jail days after SC cancelled his bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case: The son of Union minister Ajay Mishra will be kept in a separate barrack because of security reasons, the prison superintendent said.
- MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA charged with sedition, sent to judicial custody: The couple was arrested on Saturday for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home.
- BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj asks Hindus to be armed with arrows, bottles to deal with ‘jihadis’: His comments came in the backdrop of communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16.
- Rana Kapoor tells ED that he was forced to buy MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi: Kapoor, who is accused of money laundering, has also named former Union minister Murli Deora and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in his allegations.
- Two Dalit men allegedly tortured to death in Karnataka’s Peddanahalli village: The two men were beaten and their feet were set on fire, the police said.
- Jammu and Kashmir youth will not suffer like their previous generations did, says PM Modi: This is the prime minister’s first official visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
- Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy commander among three militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: The deputy commander was involved in the killing of an inspector, a sub inspector and a mobile shop owner in Srinagar, the police said.
- Kirit Somaiya claims he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers, accuses police of filing bogus FIR: The former MP alleged that ‘70-80 goons’ had assaulted him outside the Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday when he went to meet two arrested legislators.
- 175 people arrested, 64 FIRs registered in Khargone violence case, say police: Curfew, which has been imposed since April 10, was relaxed in the city from 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday.
- Over 100 Nigerians killed in explosion at illegal oil refinery: Thieves often vandalise pipelines owned by major oil companies to steal crude oil in Nigeria.