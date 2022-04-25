The big news: Jignesh Mevani re-arrested by Assam Police after getting bail, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A US panel on religious freedom flagged India as ‘country of particular concern’, and the bail plea of the Ranas was rejected.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in Assam just after getting bail: He was first arrested on April 20 for a tweet describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Godse worshipper.
- US panel on religious freedom flags India as ‘country of particular concern’ for third time in a row: Other countries recommended for this designation by the USCIRF in its annual report are Pakistan, China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia among others.
- Bombay High Court rejects MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA’s plea to quash FIR against them: The Mumbai Police had arrested the couple for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front Maharashta Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home.
- ‘Very disturbing state of affairs,’ says Delhi HC about vandalism outside Arvind Kejriwal’s home: The judges directed the Delhi Police commissioner to fix the responsibility for the ‘serious lapse’.
- Interfaith couple gets court protection after MP administration demolishes Muslim man’s home: ‘People wanted the house to be razed,’ Sub Divisional Magistrate Balbir Raman said.
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation to carry out month-long demolition drive, says mayor: Mukesh Suryan does not have the power to order such actions.
- India’s Covid numbers double in a week as 12 states report surge in cases: Between April 18 and April 24, India reported 15,700 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase of 95% compared to the previous week.
- Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts Bill allowing state to appoint university vice chancellors: While Paattali Makkal Katchi supported the legislation, other Opposition parties such as the BJP and the AIADMK staged a walkout.
- Centre orders blocking of 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation: These channels had a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore, the government said in a statement.
- Nine Pakistani citizens held with heroin worth Rs 280 crore off Gujarat coast: In another seizure, an importer was arrested for carrying 205.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore at Kandla port in the state.