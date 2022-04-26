The accused persons in the Shahdara gang rape case committed the crime “with the intention of killing the victim and taking revenge for the death” of their relative, the Delhi Police have said in their chargesheet filed on Monday, reported The Quint.

On January 26, a woman was allegedly kidnapped from her house and raped by some men. Later, she was paraded on the street with her face blackened and hair chopped off. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, prompting authorities to intervene.

The accused persons had blamed the woman for the death of their relative, who had died by suicide in November. The woman’s sister had said that the accused persons’ relative, who was a teenager, had been pursuing her but she turned down his advances.

In the 762-pages-long chargesheet, the police have named 21 accused persons – 12 women, four men, two girls and three boys.

“At least 26 videos of the incident have been recovered,” said Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram. “Of this, at least 14 videos have been found in the phone of the accused [persons].”

The police said that Darshan Singh, the owner of the three-wheeler that was used to kidnap the woman, has also been named in the chargesheet, reported NDTV.

The police have named 48 persons as witnesses, including doctors.

The accused persons have been booked under various charges of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gang rape, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, dacoity and kidnapping.