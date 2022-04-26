An man shot two children and one teacher in a kindergarten on Tuesday in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, AFP reported.

After the firing, the man turned the gun on himself, according to The Moscow Times.

“According to preliminary information, there was a shooting in a kindergarten,” Dmitry Kamal, the head of the Ulyanovsk region’s information department, told AFP. “As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died.”

Regional authorities told The Moscow Times that the shooting took place in Veshkayma village.

Kamal said that the children who were killed in the shooting were aged between three and six, reported AFP.

In 2021, Russia witnessed two shootings in educational institutions – one in a school in Kazan city that left nine killed and another at a university in Perm in which six were shot dead. It had prompted the government to restrict access to guns in the country.