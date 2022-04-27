The Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against Malayalam actor Vijay Babu for allegedly assaulting a woman, The Indian Express reported.

The woman, who is also an actor, alleged that Babu sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions on the pretext of offering roles in films. A case was filed on April 22 based on her complaint.

Babu has been charged is charged under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), according to The News Minute.

On Wednesday, Babu went live on his Facebook page and refuted the allegations against him. He also revealed the name of the complainant.

Revealing the identity of a woman who has been sexually assaulted in punishable under Indian Penal Code Section 228A.

VU Kuriakose, deputy commissioner of police, said that another case will be registered against Babu for disclosing the name of the complainant.

“Probe is on,” Kuriakose said, according to The Indian Express. “He [Babu] has gone into hiding after the rape case was registered.”

Babu claimed that he had known the woman since 2018 and had given her a role in one of his films after an audition, according to The Indian Express.

“She sent several messages to me saying that she was suffering from depression,” he claimed. “I have around 400 screenshots of those messages. I haven’t sent any messages to that woman for the last one-and-a-half years.”

Babu said he will file a defamation case against the complainant for tarnishing his image.

Meanwhile, the complainant also released her statement on social media. She alleged she was physically and sexually assaulted between March and April.

“I have known him [Babu] for a few years in the industry and had worked together with him for a movie,” the actor wrote, according to The Indian Express. “Through this time, he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance. He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise has sexually exploited me.”

The actor said she was afraid to speak about the alleged assault due to Babu’s influence in the industry.

“Each time I tried to run away from this trauma, he would come after me with false promises of marriage,” she said. “I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout, influence and power he wielded in the film industry.”