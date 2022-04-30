The big news: Xiaomi India’s assets worth Rs 5,551 crore seized, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three men were arrested in connection with violence in Patiala, and parts of India recorded the hottest April in 122 years.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mobile maker Xiaomi India’s assets worth Rs 5,551 crore seized by Enforcement Directorate: The subsidiary of the Chinese company had allegedly transferred the amount to three foreign entities in February in violation of the foreign exchange law.
- Three men arrested for violence in Patiala, curfew and internet ban lifted: Three police officers have also been transferred after a clash erupted between members of the Shiv Sena, Nihangs, and Sikh activists on Friday.
- Highest average temperature in April in North West, Central India in 122 years: The heatwave will continue in these regions till May 2, the weather department said.
- General Manoj Pande takes charge as Indian Army chief: He has succeeded General MM Naravane.
- Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore attached by ED in money-laundering case: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had used the money he extorted to buy gifts for the actor, the central agency has alleged.
- India’s economy likely to take till 2035 to overcome losses due to Covid-19, says RBI: The country’s economic output has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 52 lakh crore due to the pandemic, says the central bank in its report.
- Be mindful of ‘lakshman rekha’ while discharging duty, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana: In a joint conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that justice should be delivered swiftly and be made easily available to everyone.
- P Chidambaram blames Centre for power crisis: Chidambaram sarcastically said the central government could not be at fault, and that the power outages were because of ‘60 years of Congress rule’.
- Man hung upside down, beaten on suspicion of theft in Chhattisgarh: The police have arrested four persons in the case and are on the look out for another man.
- Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra arrested for five-year-old social media post in Karnataka: The police said that a warrant had been issued against Ravindra for the post that allegedly insulted Hindu deities, but he was absconding since 2017.