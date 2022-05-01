The big news: Main accused person in Patiala violence case arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Goods and Services Tax collections hit an all-time high, and the IMD said the heatwave in Delhi could abate by tomorrow.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Main accused person in Patiala clashes case, Barjinder Singh Parwana, arrested, say police: Clashes had erupted on Friday between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group, who had called for an ‘anti-Khalistan’ protest, Nihangs and Sikh activists.
- GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April: The increase is attributed to compliance by taxpayers and recovery in business activity, said the finance ministry.
- Heatwave could abate in Delhi by tomorrow, says India Meteorological Department: Hot weather will prevail in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region till May 3, the agency said.
- Assam Chief Minister calls for uniform civil code, says no Muslim woman wants husband to have three wives: A uniform civic code involves having a common set of laws for marriage among other things instead of allowing separate rules for citizens of different faiths.
- Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu dies after fight over wrist bands denoting caste: The boy was allegedly attacked with a stone after he objected to a Dalit student wearing a caste band.
- Indian Army chief says challenges lie ahead as geopolitical situation is changing quickly: Focus should be on reforms, restructuring and transformation to enhance the Army’s operational capacity, says General Manoj Pande.
- Another electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu: The government has constituted an expert committee to look into a spate of battery explosions in the recent days.
- Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102: This is the third consecutive monthly hike in the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas.
- Suspected coal mafia leader killed in gunfight with police in Assam’s Hailakandi district: At least 47 people have been killed and over 110 injured in police firing since the Bhartiya Janata Party returned to power in Assam in May 2021.
- Madurai Medical College dean removed after students take Charaka Shapath instead of Hippocratic Oath: The Hippocratic Oath is an ethical code that the medical students swear to uphold. Charaka Shapath comes from a Sanskrit text on ayurveda.