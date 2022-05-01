A look at the top headlines of the day:

Main accused person in Patiala clashes case, Barjinder Singh Parwana, arrested, say police: Clashes had erupted on Friday between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group, who had called for an ‘anti-Khalistan’ protest, Nihangs and Sikh activists. GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April: The increase is attributed to compliance by taxpayers and recovery in business activity, said the finance ministry. Heatwave could abate in Delhi by tomorrow, says India Meteorological Department: Hot weather will prevail in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region till May 3, the agency said. Assam Chief Minister calls for uniform civil code, says no Muslim woman wants husband to have three wives: A uniform civic code involves having a common set of laws for marriage among other things instead of allowing separate rules for citizens of different faiths. Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu dies after fight over wrist bands denoting caste: The boy was allegedly attacked with a stone after he objected to a Dalit student wearing a caste band. Indian Army chief says challenges lie ahead as geopolitical situation is changing quickly: Focus should be on reforms, restructuring and transformation to enhance the Army’s operational capacity, says General Manoj Pande. Another electric scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu: The government has constituted an expert committee to look into a spate of battery explosions in the recent days. Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102: This is the third consecutive monthly hike in the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas. Suspected coal mafia leader killed in gunfight with police in Assam’s Hailakandi district: At least 47 people have been killed and over 110 injured in police firing since the Bhartiya Janata Party returned to power in Assam in May 2021. Madurai Medical College dean removed after students take Charaka Shapath instead of Hippocratic Oath: The Hippocratic Oath is an ethical code that the medical students swear to uphold. Charaka Shapath comes from a Sanskrit text on ayurveda.