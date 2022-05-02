The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation, a body representing a number of tribes in the state, on Sunday said that it has temporarily withdrawn all forms of non-cooperation with security forces, reported Northeast Now.

The decision was taken on the request of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Major General Vikas Lakhera.

The Naga body had declared non-cooperation with the Indian Armed Forces after security personnel had killed 14 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district in December. Of these, six were killed after the Army’s 21 Para Special Force had apparently mistaken the group of workers for insurgents.

Eight others were killed during protests against the killing.

In a statement on Sunday, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation chief R Tsapikiu Sangtam and General Secretary Manlang Phom declared restoration of “trust, relation and cooperation” between the citizens of eastern Nagaland and the security forces.

Following the December killings, the Naga body had declared non-cooperation unless its three demands were accepted.

The organisation had demanded that a case should be filed against the security personnel allegedly involved in the killing of the civilians, and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should withdraw his statement in Parliament that security forces had fired in self-defence. It had also demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act be withdrawn from the entire northeastern region.

The body had said that people in eastern Nagaland will abstain from any national celebrations, the Army’s civic programmes and will not attend any government programmes for which they are invited. The organisation had added that it will not allow any recruitment drives in eastern Nagaland till the demands are met.

In December, the Army had allowed access of soldiers involved in the ambush to a Special Investigation Team set up by the Nagaland government to look into the killings. Meanwhile, in March, the Union government reduced the number of areas which fall under the ambit of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

Fifteen police station jurisdictions in seven out of 15 districts in Nagaland are no longer under the ambit of the law that provides gives army personnel sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

Entire Nagaland had been classified as disturbed area under the law since 1995.