Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday described the Narendra Modi-led Centre’s rule of eight years as misgovernance and said that it was a case study on how to destroy a country.

Gandhi also blamed the prime minister for the problems of power shortages, unemployment, high inflation and farmers’ crisis in the country.

“PM Modi’s eight years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” Gandhi tweeted.

Retail inflation was at a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, data released by the government on April 12 had shown. The previous high was recorded at 7.61% in October 2020.

Power Crisis

Jobs Crisis

Farmer Crisis

Inflation Crisis



His comment also came at a time when several states are facing power outages because of shortage of coal stocks in thermal plants.

While some states have blamed the Centre for the deficit, Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that electricity supply problems were not due to coal shortages but because the state governments had not paid Coal India Limited for previous purchases.

On April 28, Gandhi called criticised the central government for blaming the states for the high fuel prices.

“Sixty-eight per cent of all fuel taxes are taken by the Centre,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. “Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.”

Gandhi was responding to Modi’s call for chief ministers of seven non-Bharatiya Janata party ruled states to reduce value-added tax on fuel in “the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination”.

On April 27, after seven global brands stopped doing business in India, he had said that “hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t can’t coexist” .

The Congress leader had also urged Modi to focus on India’s unemployment crisis.

According to data from the World Bank, only 41.33% of India’s working age population has a job. The figure is higher in Bangladesh (53.64%) and even Pakistan (47.73%).