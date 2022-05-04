Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai during the early morning prayers on Wednesday, PTI reported.

In a video widely shared on social media on Wednesday, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena member can be seen waving the party flag and playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker, as the call for prayers from a mosque can be heard in the background.

Over 250 members of the party have been detained across the state for playing the hymn on loudspeakers, ANI reported, citing the Maharashtra Police.

Some MNS workers played #HanumanChalisa & waving the party flag on multi story building terrace during early morning #Azan in Charkop area of #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Bm1uDKQ3nQ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) May 4, 2022

Since last month, the party’s chief Raj Thackeray had been appealing to Hindus to play the hymn near mosques if the Maharashtra government does not remove loudspeakers from mosques that are used to notify devotees about prayer timings.

Hours after Thackeray reiterated the appeal on Twitter on Tuesday, he was booked by the Maharashtra Police for delivering a provocative speech and instigating his supporters in Aurangabad on May 1.

In a separate incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena members played the Hanuman Chalisa in the Indira Nagar area of Thane, but no mosque was in the vicinity, PTI reported. The Thane Police have issued notices to 1,400 persons who it suspected were likely to disturb peace in the city, the Hindustan Times reported.

In the anticipation of tensions, the Maharashtra Police have tightened security in various parts of the state where the party is active, PTI reported. Security outside of Raj Thackeray’s house in Mumbai has also been beefed up, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday detained Maharashtra Navnirman workers who had gathered outside Thackeray’s home, PTI reported. Party functionaries Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri managed to escape in a vehicle when a police team tried to catch them. They had earlier been served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 149 (for preventing cognisable offences), PTI reported.

The Pune Police, however, detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena General Secretary Ajay Shinde, along with six others, after they performed a “maha aarti” in Khalkar Hanuman Temple, officials told ANI on Wednesday, adding that the leaders had been held as a preventive measure.

A total of 2,500 security personnel were deployed in Pune to maintain law and order in the city, Police Commissioner Pune Amitabh Gupta told ANI.

“[The] situation is under control. Many mosques did not play morning Azaan on the loudspeaker voluntarily, following the Supreme Court guidelines.”

The Maharashtra Home Department on Wednesday recommended action against 135 mosques in Mumbai which used loudspeakers before 6 am on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The Supreme Court, in July 2005, had ordered that noise levels at public places where loudspeakers were being used could not exceed ten decibels above the ambient noise levels for the area or 75 decibels, whichever is lower. It also banned loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am.

What did Raj Thackeray say?

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief on Tuesday had said that civil society groups and citizens should start a signature campaign against loudspeakers at mosques and submit representations to police stations.

He also urged Hindus to complain to the police on the police helpline number 100 if they hear mosques using loudspeakers to call for prayers.

Appeal to all pic.twitter.com/ptN8sLUA8Z — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) May 3, 2022

Thackeray had said that the matter was not religious, but a social one and that the citizens of all religions were suffering due to noise pollution. Thackeray said that he had urged the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, but said that it had taken a “very feeble” stand on the matter.