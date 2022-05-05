Four suspected militants were detained after they were caught with arms, ammunition and explosives in Haryana’s Karnal district on Thursday, ANI reported.

After receiving a tip-off, the militants were detained near Bastara toll plaza, Karnal Range Inspector General of Police Satender Kumar Gupta said, reported PTI.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder, all residents of Punjab, ANI reported.

#Karnal Police detains four terror suspects, recovers a large cache of explosives.

The accused were caught with explosives as they were transiting via Haryana. Police are conducting a thorough investigation.

-#Haryana CM ML Khattar

Gupta said preliminary information suggested they were transporting arms and ammunition in a vehicle to Telangana’s Adilabad district, PTI reported.

Three iron containers with RDX, firearm and 31 live cartridges were recovered from the vehicle, Gupta added.

“The accused [persons] were in touch with a Pak-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana,” Karnal Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said. “Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded.”

Punia said that cash nearly worth Rs 1.3 lakh was also seized.

A first information report has been registered by the Haryana Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act, 1959.

The accused men will be produced before a court and send to a police remand for further questioning.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the police were conducting a thorough investigation in the case, The Times of India reported.