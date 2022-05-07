Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency for the second time in a little over a month amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the island country, AFP reported.

Rajapaksa has invoked the emergency to ensure public order, his spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, protestors tried to storm the country’s Parliament demanding that Rajapaksa should resign. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

The Sri Lankan government government had first declared a state of emergency on April 1, giving Rajapaksa sweeping powers to detain demonstrators and seize property. However, protests seeking his dismissal had continued despite the order.

On April 5, the president had revoked the emergency hours after his ruling coalition lost the majority in Parliament.