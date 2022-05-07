The petition filed by the Punjab Police seeking the release of its officials who had allegedly been detained in Haryana after arresting Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, will be heard on May 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said on Saturday, ANI reported.

The drama involving three police forces, sparked off on Friday morning after Bagga was arrested from his Delhi home by a team of the Punjab Police in a case of making allegedly provocative statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As a team of the Punjab Police was taking Bagga to Mohali, it was stopped en route by the Haryana Police on Friday afternoon. This was after Bagga’s father filed a kidnapping case in Delhi against Punjab Police officials. In the evening, the Haryana Police handed over Bagga’s custody to the Delhi Police and the BJP leader returned home.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police had filed a petition in the High Court seeking the release of 12 police officials allegedly detained illegally by the Haryana Police, according to Live Law. The matter was supposed to be heard on Saturday

However, the hearing has now been postponed to May 10 as a separate bench will hear the case, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, the lawyer for the Delhi Police, told reporters on Saturday afternoon, ANI reported. He added that a Delhi court had allowed Bagga to go home after he was brought back to the city on Friday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Advocate General Puneet Bali told reporters that the Delhi and Haryana Police have submitted to the court that they have not detained any personnel of the Punjab Police, ANI reported.

“Haryana Police says that they have handed over the custody of Bagga to Delhi Police and Delhi Police says that they have been handed over [the] custody by Punjab Police,” Bali also told reporters. “So, we will file reply on dichotomy in their replies. We will also take apt legal action,whatever required under law.”

The case against Bagga

The complaint against the Delhi BJP leader was filed by Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit.

Ahluwalia had complained that Bagga allegedly threatened Kejriwal during a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on March 30. During the protest, Bagga had allegedly told television channels that “he would not let Kejriwal live”.

The protest was held by BJP members after Kejriwal said that the makers of the movie The Kashmir Files should release it on video streaming platform YouTube so that everyone could watch it free of cost.

On Ahluwalia’s complaint, Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on April 4 under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on April 1.

Bagga was appointed as a BJP spokesperson in 2017 after he shot to prominence for staging violent demonstrations and posting provocative social media content. In 2018, Bagga had put up a poster in Delhi’s ITO, calling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the “father of mob lynching”.