Asani, the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to weaken gradually over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The storm was moving towards the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha at a speed of 25 kilometres per hour on Monday.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach west-central [region] and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the weather department said. “Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.”

SCS Asani moved WNW with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay over WC and adjoining South BoB at 0530 hours IST. To move NWwards till 10th May and reach WC & adjoining NW BoB off North AP & Odisha coasts. To weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/fTlSP9LR4T — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022

India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said on Saturday that the storm will not make a landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday evening, isolated places near coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, the weather department said.

Some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapur could get thunderstorms and moderate rainfall till Monday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department’s West Bengal unit said, ANI reported.

Authorities have asked disaster management teams, police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation employees to stay alert and be prepared, the Indian Express reported.

Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal on Tuesday as well.

By Wednesday, coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal will experience heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central [region] and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on May 9, into west-central [region] Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and into northwest Bay of Bengal from Tuesday to Thursday,” the India Meteorological Department said.