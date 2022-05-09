A massive protest erupted in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Monday ahead of a demolition drive planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation, reported PTI. The Muslim-dominated neighbourhood was among the sites in the national capital where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held in 2019 and 2020.

Protestors shouted slogans against the civic body and the central government, demanding to stop the demolition drive. The exercise was soon halted amid the protest, reported NDTV.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan also joined the demonstration.

“People have already removed encroachments on my request,” he told reporters, according to ANI. ‘Wazu khana’ [a place for washing hands and feet before the prayer] and toilets outside a mosque here were removed in presence of police, earlier. When there are no encroachments, why have they come here? Just to do politics?”

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan join the protest at Shaheen Bagh amid the anti-encroachment drive here. pic.twitter.com/4MJVGoku39 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The demolition drive is part of a month-long exercise announced by South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on April 25. The mayor, however, does not have the power to order such action. A similar exercise was conducted in the Tughlakabad area on May 4.

On Monday, Rajpal, the chairperson of the civic body’s central zone standing committee said that workers and officials were ready to begin the drive and that bulldozers have been organised, reported ANI.

The Delhi Police will provide security to what the civic body describes as an “anti-encroachment” exercise. The drive was first planned on May 6 but could not be conducted as there were not enough police officials, according to NDTV.

Residents of Shaheen Bagh sat on roads as part of the protest to stop the bulldozers from razing structures.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by the the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh at 2 pm.

Bulldozers arrive in #ShaheenBagh to carry out an anti-encroachment drive; Delhi Police will provide security in the area.



Follow Live Updates: https://t.co/khToEIA7Rz pic.twitter.com/cErILu9zVN — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) May 9, 2022

Monday’s demolition drive by the civic body began nearly two weeks after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had razed shops and homes, mostly owned by Muslims, in the city’s Jahangirpuri area despite a stay order by the Supreme Court.

The Jahangirpuri demolitions were carried out on April 20, just four days after the locality was hit by communal violence. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured after a clash between members of Hindu and Muslim communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

A day after the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta had said that civic bodies in the city’s eastern and southern parts should also carry out demolition drives to “remove illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis and Rohingyas”.

All the three civic bodies in the national capital are governed by the BJP.

Also read:

The BJP’s ‘bulldozer justice’ targets oppressed communities – and has no legal basis