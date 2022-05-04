The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area of the city on Wednesday afternoon, reported ANI.

The drive was conducted nearly two weeks after the same civic body bulldozed shops and homes, mostly owned by Muslims, in the city’s Jahangirpuri area despite a stay order by the Supreme Court.

#WATCH | Delhi | South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts an anti-encroachment drive in the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad pic.twitter.com/vFZsXtf3SP — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

The Jahangirpuri demolitions were carried out on April 20, just four days after the locality was hit by communal violence. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured after a clash between members of Hindu and Muslim communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

A day after the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta had said that civic bodies in the city’s eastern and southern parts should also carry out demolition drives to “remove illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis and Rohingyas”.

All the three civic bodies in the national Capital are governed by the saffron party.

On April 25, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan had announced that the civic body will conduct a month-long demolition drive.

Suryan had said that the drive is likely to be held in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla and Tilak Nagar, among other areas in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. However, the mayor does not have the power to order such actions.

