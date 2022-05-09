A demolition exercise will be conducted in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Monday by Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation, reported NDTV.

The drive is part of a month-long exercise announced by South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan on April 25. The mayor, however, does not have the power to order such action. A similar exercise was conducted in the Tughlakabad area on May 4.

On Monday, Rajpal, the chairperson of the civic body’s central zone standing committee said that workers and officials were ready to begin the drive and that bulldozers have been organised, reported ANI.

The Delhi Police will provide security to what the civic body describes as an “anti-encroachment” exercise. The drive was first planned on May 6 but could not be conducted as there were not enough police officials, according to NDTV.

Visuals on social media showed officials and bulldozers at Shaheen Bagh, which was among the various sites in the national capital where the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held.

Residents could be seen sitting on roads and protesting to stop the bulldozers from razing structures.

BREAKING | Bulldozers have arrived at Shaheen Bagh for an 'anti-encroachment' drive. @sumedhapal4 reports low police presence, with residents protesting in front of the bulldozer. #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/Px0k9jykhF — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 9, 2022

Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. pic.twitter.com/EQJOWBzAxS — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

The drive by the civic body began nearly two weeks after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had razed shops and homes, mostly owned by Muslims, in the city’s Jahangirpuri area despite a stay order by the Supreme Court.

The Jahangirpuri demolitions were carried out on April 20, just four days after the locality was hit by communal violence. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured after a clash between members of Hindu and Muslim communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

A day after the Jahangirpuri demolition drive, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta had said that civic bodies in the city’s eastern and southern parts should also carry out demolition drives to “remove illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis and Rohingyas”.

All the three civic bodies in the national capital are governed by the BJP.

