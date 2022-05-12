A look at Thursday’s developments from crisis-hit Sri Lanka:

A Sri Lankan court banned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and 16 others from travelling overseas in view of investigations into the violence in the island country, PTI reported. Thirteen legislators, including Rajapaksa, and the senior deputy inspector general of the country’s Western province are on the list of those barred from travelling abroad. The Sri Lankan Police’s Criminal Investigation Department had requested the Fort Magistrate’s Court to impose the ban. The country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterated on Thursday that a new prime minister will be appointed this week. In a series of tweets, the president also announced that he was ready to abolish the system of executive presidency in Sri Lanka, which gives him wide-ranging executive powers. On Wednesday evening, he had made the announcements in a televised address to the nation. Leader of the Opposition in Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, has said he was willing to take up the post of the prime minister in an interim government, the country’s news website Newswire reported. In a letter to the president, Premadasa put forth conditions that the president must step down within a stipulated time and elections must be held once the economic situation normalises. Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of Gotabaya Rajapaksa had resigned as the prime minister on Monday amid protests due to an unprecedented economic crisis in the island country. However, United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently the front runner for the prime minister’s post, according to Newswire. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has reportedly extended support to Wickremesinghe and he could be sworn in later on Thursday, according to the website. Namal Rajapaksa, the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa and a member of the Sri Lankan Parliament said he would cooperate with the investigation into the violence in the country on Monday in which at least eight persons were killed and more than 300 injured. Namal Rajapaksa is among those who have been barred from travelling abroad.